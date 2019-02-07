

Lee Thomas Funderburk



Went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He is survived by a devoted companion, Dora Duvall; loving children, Maria (Cleveland, Jr.) Pegues, Patricia (Kevin) Bazermore, Dereck Funderburk, Leslie (Demetrius) Funderburk-Rush, Lisa Robinson, Lee (Eric) Goins, Detrick and Tracy Squirewell, Quindaryl Duvall and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by Lee Funderburk, Jr.

Visitation on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service 10 a.m. at Victory Church International, 9308 Allentown Road, Fort Washington, MD. Interment is private.