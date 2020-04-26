Lee P. McClary (Age 91)
Of Franklin, KY, formerly of Falls Church, VA passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.
She will be laid to rest in Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, VA after a private graveside service.
She graduated from Franklin-Simpson High School in Franklin, KY in 1946. After leaving Franklin, she lived in Memphis, TN, Alexandria, VA and Falls Church, VA, before moving back to Franklin in 2012. She was a member of the Washington Golf & Country Club. Lee was a realtor in the Washington DC area for over twenty-five years, consistently in the top 1% of realtors in the region. In 2009, she earned the American Contract Bridge League Life Master Award. She was known for her southern charm and generosity. Lee enjoyed vacationing with her family at Ocean City, MD, dancing and playing cards. Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertfhonline.com
