LEE ROY MCMILLAN
On Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ruth M. (Saffell) McMillan; Devoted father of Susan (John) Davis and Jeffrey (Amber Litchfield) McMillan; loving grandfather of Robert William, Jenna Elise, Kyle Evan and Richard Lee; Relatives and friends may call Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD on Tuesday, August 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11007 Montgomery Rd., Beltsville, MD on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.