Lee McMillan

Service Information
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
11007 Montgomery Rd.
Beltsville, MD
Notice
LEE ROY MCMILLAN  

On Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ruth M. (Saffell) McMillan; Devoted father of Susan (John) Davis and Jeffrey (Amber Litchfield) McMillan; loving grandfather of Robert William, Jenna Elise, Kyle Evan and Richard Lee; Relatives and friends may call Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD on Tuesday, August 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11007 Montgomery Rd., Beltsville, MD on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2019
