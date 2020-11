Lee Andrew Smith

Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He is survived by his two daughters, Monica Clark (Dave) and Debra A Anderson; son, Eric L Clark; four grandchildren, Tiffany Anderson, Tesha Anderson, Christopher Harvin and Devin L Clark; seven great grandchildren, Kayla Harvin, Madison Langston, Joel Harvin, Chris Harvin, Jr., Otto Harvin, Alora Harvin and Aria Harvin; three sisters, Genevia Lancaster, Francis Coleman and Loula May Smith; brother, Sammy Nelson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Smith may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Today, November 24 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store