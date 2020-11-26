Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Carriage Hill Bethesda Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by two daughters, Nancy Tyler and Carolyn Williams (Charlie); one grandaughter, Akilah Grant; two great-grandchildren, Daires and Ayla. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, November 27, 2020, from 2 p.m. until memorial service at 3 p.m. friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home of Maryland, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746.