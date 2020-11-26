LEE ANDREW TYLER (AGE 99)
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Carriage Hill Bethesda Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by two daughters, Nancy Tyler and Carolyn Williams (Charlie); one grandaughter, Akilah Grant; two great-grandchildren, Daires and Ayla. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, November 27, 2020, from 2 p.m. until memorial service at 3 p.m. friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home of Maryland, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746. www.marshallmarchfh.com