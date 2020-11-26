1/1
LEE TYLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LEE ANDREW TYLER (AGE 99)  
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Carriage Hill Bethesda Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by two daughters, Nancy Tyler and Carolyn Williams (Charlie); one grandaughter, Akilah Grant; two great-grandchildren, Daires and Ayla. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, November 27, 2020, from 2 p.m. until memorial service at 3 p.m. friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home of Maryland, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746. www.marshallmarchfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved