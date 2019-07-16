

Lee Charles Wright (Age 58)



On Friday, July 12, 2019, Lee Charles Wright, of North Potomac, MD. Beloved husband of Judith Futrovsky Wright; loving son of James Wright and the late Barbara Wright; dear brother of James Wright, Jr., Kirsten Wright Martin (David), and Karen Wright; brother-in-law of Fred Futrovsky (Rosemary) and the late Steven Futrovsky. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832. Interment to follow at Norbeck Memorial Park, Olney, MD. Shiva will be observed on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Minyan at 7:30 p.m. at the residence of Mrs. Judith Wright. Contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America or Northern Chesapeake Sheltie Rescue.