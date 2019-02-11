Leeroy George Williams
(Age 92)
Of Temple Hills, MD died on February 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dolores Williams, children, Dave (Trudy) Williams, Richard (Vickie) Williams, Paul Williams and Cyndi Russell, grandchildren, Jamie (Tommy) Abell, Jenna (John Wall) Williams, Megan Williams, Chris (Katie) Williams, Lindsay (Ben) Darrow and Caitlin and Dylan Russell and his great-granddaughter, Abigail Williams. Family will receive friends at Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD on Saturday, February 16 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.