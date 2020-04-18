LEILANI MARGURITE JORDAN
On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Leilani Margurite Jordan, also known as "Butterfly", of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, entered into eternal life. Loving daughter of Zenobia D. Toomer Jordan (Charles) Shepherd and William Jordan Sr.; devoted sister of William C. Jordan Jr., Rishawn Turnage, Charles III, Jeletalora, and Zy'on Shepherd. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, April 20, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.