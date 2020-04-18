The Washington Post

LEILANI "Butterfly" JORDAN

Guest Book
  • "Leilani, I never got to meet you personally, but by the out..."
    - Gary C. Hicks, Sr.
  • "I am amazed at your humanity, Leilani. We are for sure a..."
    - Sheila Malec
  • "You are surely a butterfly; you are in the light. ..."
    - Vivian Williams
  • "RIP Leilani"
    - C W
  • "God Bless you Leilani. "
    - K Miller
Service Information
Wiseman Funeral Home - Clinton
7529 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd
Clinton, MD
20735
(301)-899-2005
LEILANI MARGURITE JORDAN  

On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Leilani Margurite Jordan, also known as "Butterfly", of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, entered into eternal life. Loving daughter of Zenobia D. Toomer Jordan (Charles) Shepherd and William Jordan Sr.; devoted sister of William C. Jordan Jr., Rishawn Turnage, Charles III, Jeletalora, and Zy'on Shepherd. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, April 20, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 18, 2020
