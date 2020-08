Peacefully passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Loving mother of Brenda Jones . Also survived by her sister, Rosemary Wyatt "Rosie"; three grandchildren; nephew, Jefferey Alexander; and a host of other relatives and friends. On Thursday August 20, 2020, friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Marshall-March DC, 4217 9th Street, NW. Interment Washington National Cemetery