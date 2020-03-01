

Lelia Ashton Tebbs Ghiglio



Passed away on February 17, 2020 in Mount Vernon Hospital in Northern Virginia following a debilitating stroke she suffered in November. She is survived by her daughter Laura Ghiglio Meincke (Pete) grandchildren Brett and Kaitlyn of Lorton, sister, Rebecca Tebbs Nunn (Spike), niece Cathy Tebbs Christopher (Al) of Kilmarnock, and niece Ashley Nunn of Raleigh, NC. She was predeceased by her husband, Col. David Jeremiah Ghiglio (USA.Ret), parents Stuart and Laura Tebbs, brother, Stuart Tebbs, Jr. and nephews, Michael Tebbs Nunn and Douglas Arthur Nelson Nunn.

A memorial service will be held for her at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Alexandria on Thursday, March 5, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. Later in the month, there will be a celebration of Lee's life held at Montebello by her friends. Her final resting place will be next to her husband at Arlington National Cemetery. The date for that service is to be determined.