1/
LELIA GRUNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LELIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LELIA IMAS GRUNER  
On Sunday, September 20, 2020, LELIA IMAS GRUNER of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Juan Gruner. Devoted mother of Aileen (Raymond) Horn, Arie Gruner and Heidi (Justin) Nielsen. Dear sister of Marta (Berke) Wassertzug, Victoria (Alberto) Dachovny and Silvio (Linda) Imas. Cherished grandmother of Risa and David Horn, Rachel Gruner and Adena and Coby Nielsen. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 10 a.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made in Lelia's name to the Charles E. Smith Life Communities, 6121 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852. For access to the funeral and shiva services via zoom, please contact the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved