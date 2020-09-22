LELIA GRUNER

On Sunday, September 20, 2020, LELIA IMAS GRUNER of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Juan Gruner. Devoted mother of Aileen (Raymond) Horn, Arie Gruner and Heidi (Justin) Nielsen. Dear sister of Marta (Berke) Wassertzug, Victoria (Alberto) Dachovny and Silvio (Linda) Imas. Cherished grandmother of Risa and David Horn, Rachel Gruner and Adena and Coby Nielsen. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 10 a.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made in Lelia's name to the Charles E. Smith Life Communities, 6121 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852. For access to the funeral and shiva services via zoom, please contact the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001