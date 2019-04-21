Lelia T. Hicks
Lelia Theresa Hicks quietly transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her residence in LaPlata, MD. She was the wife of the late Charles Henry Hicks and mother of the late James Colbert Hicks "Mack." She is survived by a devoted daughter, Gloria Louise Bransome Jefferson (Joshua); grandchildren, David Tyson and Kim Theresa Bransome. Also surviving are a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing, 8 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary's Avenue, LaPlata, MD. Interment, church cemetery. Services entrusted to Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.