Lelia Hicks

Notice
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Thornton Funeral Home

 
 

Lelia T. Hicks  

Lelia Theresa Hicks quietly transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her residence in LaPlata, MD. She was the wife of the late Charles Henry Hicks and mother of the late James Colbert Hicks "Mack." She is survived by a devoted daughter, Gloria Louise Bransome Jefferson (Joshua); grandchildren, David Tyson and Kim Theresa Bransome. Also surviving are a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing, 8 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary's Avenue, LaPlata, MD. Interment, church cemetery. Services entrusted to Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
Funeral Home
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Indian Head, MD   (301) 375-7855
funeral home direction icon