LEMUEL PARTAIN
Lemuel C. Partain  
The Officers and Members of Local #10, International Union of Elevator Constructors, are hereby notified of the passing of Brother Lemuel C. Partain on September 13, 2020. Officers and Members may call at the Gasch's Funeral Home, 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20781 on Thursday, September 24 from 3 - 7 p.m. Services will be held on Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m. at the Maryland National Cemetery, 13299 Baltimore Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 26 from 2 - 6 p.m. at the American Legion, 9605 Old Laurel Bowie Road, Bowie, MD 20720.Fraternally,  The Business Office  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
