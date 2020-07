Or Copy this URL to Share

LENA L. KELLOGG (Age 83)

Passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 surrounded by her daughters, Stephanie and Allison. She is survived by her brother John; sisters-in- law, Gloria and Dallas ,and other loving family members and friends. Private services arranged by Affinity Funeral Service.



