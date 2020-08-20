LENA WILLIAMS

LENA MAE WILLIAMS (Age 71)
Of Ft. Washington, MD passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Ollie Kelly; daughter, Kimberly Williams; son, Christopher A. Williams (Angie); sister, Katherine Scott (Dover); brothers, Melvin and Wayne Dabney; granddaughter, Daria Nicholas; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Capitol Allentown Baptist Church, 7911 Allentown Rd Ft Washington, MD from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD Arrangements By Strickland Funeral Services.