LENA WILLIAMS
LENA MAE WILLIAMS   (Age 71)  
Of Ft. Washington, MD passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Ollie Kelly; daughter, Kimberly Williams; son, Christopher A. Williams (Angie); sister, Katherine Scott (Dover); brothers, Melvin and Wayne Dabney; granddaughter, Daria Nicholas; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Capitol Allentown Baptist Church, 7911 Allentown Rd Ft Washington, MD from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD Arrangements By Strickland Funeral Services.www.stricklandfuneralservices.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Capitol Allentown Baptist Church
AUG
22
Service
11:00 AM
Capitol Allentown Baptist Church
