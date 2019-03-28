LENETA HOOVER "Lee"
On Thursday, March 21, 2019, Leneta "Lee" Hoover of Silver Spring, Maryland. Dear daughter of the late Anastasia and Anthony Moschetto; loving mother of Toni Hoover (Tim Bowen); cherished grandmother of Amanda Bowen-Shaffer (Brian "her cowboy") and Daniel Bowen. She is also survived by her uncle John Babbis, her cousins Christine, Kathy, Jimmy and George Babbis, and her best and longest friend Nancy Green. Relatives and friends may call at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home LLC, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20904 on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lee's name to the Humane Society of Calvert County, humanesocietyofcalvertcounty.org
or an animal rescue of your choice.