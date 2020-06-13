Lennard Loewentritt of Gaithersburg, Maryland passed away on June 12, 2020 at the age of 73. Lenny was born in New York City to Alice and Siegfried Loewentritt. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin and the American University's Washington College of Law, Lenny spent almost his entire 49-year Federal career as an attorney at the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) where he was their Deputy General Counsel since 2008. He served as Acting General Counsel for extended periods of time over the years. Lenny was renowned in the Federal community for his expertise in the subjects of travel and transportation and Government procurement. Over the course of his outstanding legal career, Lenny received many awards. In addition, Lenny mentored dozens of attorneys and staff throughout his career. He was adored and revered by colleagues and leaders throughout the Government for his knowledge and wisdom. Lenny is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anne (nee Baer), his children Neil (Stacy) Loewentritt and Debra (Jeff) Voiner, his siblings Anita (Cliff) DeVine, Ralph (Dena) Lowenbach and sister and brother-in-law Hannah and Ed Baer. He was a fun-loving and spirited Opa to his three loving granddaughters, Ilyssa Loewentritt and Emily and Samantha Voiner. Lenny is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, and many close friends. In addition to his parents, Lenny was predeceased by his stepmother, Hedwig Loewentritt. A funeral will be held this Sunday via zoom, please visit the Sagel Bloomfield website for details. Please make donations to Temple Beth Ami of Rockville, MD.