

Lennart G. Holmberg

Captain, USN (Ret.)



A 45 year McLean Virginia resident, passed away on August 30, 2019 in Sun City West Arizona at 93 years of age.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Lee Ohlbaum; and daughter, Susan Holmberg PhD.

The Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, McLean Virginia, followed by a reception. The Masonic Lodge of McLean VA, and the American Legion Post 270 of McLean, VA will honor him.

The Interment will follow the reception at 3 p.m., in Arlington National Cemetery.