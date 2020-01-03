Lennett Barrett
On Wednesday, December 18, 2019 of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of Wesley Barrett, Jr. Mother of Clifton (Abby) and Crystal Barrett. Grandmother of Malayia Foster, Sister of Lorretta Haynesworth, Marthena Baxter, Luester (Lee) Lucas, Joyetta (Richard) Delaney, aunts Bessie Stanton and Sadie Cunningham. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m., New Samaritan Baptist Church, 1100 Florida Avenue NE, Washington DC 20002.