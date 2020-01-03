The Washington Post

LENNETT BARRETT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LENNETT BARRETT.
Service Information
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-829-9000
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Lennett Barrett  

On Wednesday, December 18, 2019 of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of Wesley Barrett, Jr. Mother of Clifton (Abby) and Crystal Barrett. Grandmother of Malayia Foster, Sister of Lorretta Haynesworth, Marthena Baxter, Luester (Lee) Lucas, Joyetta (Richard) Delaney, aunts Bessie Stanton and Sadie Cunningham. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m., New Samaritan Baptist Church, 1100 Florida Avenue NE, Washington DC 20002.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.