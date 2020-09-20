LENNIS BRIDGETT

Of La Plata, Maryland died on September 17, 2020 at Charles Regional Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of the late David Ray Huddle and the late Louella F. Huddle Garrison. She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Gene" Bridgett; two brothers, David S. Huddle and Orville C. (Helen) Huddle; and her daughter, Beverly Ann Bridgett Williams. She is survived by her son, Dennis L. Bridgett and daughter-in-law, Rebecca B. Bridgett; sister-in-law Geraldine Huddle; son-in-law, David L. Williams; grandchildren Jennifer Bridgett (Gavin) Webster; Jessica Bridgett, Jacqueline (James) Bowers, Lee Bridgett, Megan Williams; step granddaughters, Jaime (Tommy) Abell and Jennafer (John) Wall; and great-granddaughter, Louella James Bridgett Bowers. Visitation and funeral will be held at La Plata Methodist Church on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Trinity Episcopal Church, Newport, Maryland. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sagepoint Gardens Assisted Living, 123 Morris Dr. LaPlata, MD 20646 or Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation P.O. Box1701, LaPlata, MD 20646.Online condolences may be shared with the family at