LENORA R. LASSEN
Lenora Rita Lassen of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the age of 84. Born and raised in the Washington, DC area, beloved wife of the late Raymond Lassen; devoted mother of Mitchell, Lori Albert (Leonard Dack), and Terri Gober; loving "Ooma" of Jaclyn (Ari Schwartz), Melanie, Brian, Brett, and Madison; great grandmother of Adrian. A woman of great strength, perseverance, courage and a fierce love of family. She exuded class and dignity at all times despite her physical handicap. We will miss her dearly. Funeral services will be held privately. Donations in her honor can be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.