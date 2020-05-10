

Dr. Lenora Moragne



Passed away on April 1, 2020 at Grand Oaks Assisted Living Community, Washington, D.C. of advanced dementia and complications from a recent stroke. She was interred on April 10 at Sunset Memorial Lawns in Northbrook, Illinois.

Lenora was born on September 29, 1931 in Evanston, IL to Joseph and Linnie Lee Moragne. They provided a loving home for Lenora and her brothers Joseph Jr. and twins, Drs. Adolph and Rudolph Moragne, all of whom predeceased her. In 1954, Lenora earned her B.S. in nutrition at Iowa State University, and her M.S. (1959) and Ph.D. (1969) degrees in nutrition from Cornell University.

Lenora's varied professional career, which spanned 60 years, included positions in hospitals, industry, nutrition publishing, academia, and Government. From 1977-79, she served as a Professional Staff Member for the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry which was chaired by Senator Robert Dole. For 23 years until her retirement in 2017, Lenora worked at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency headquarters as a Senior Environmental Enrollee. Lenora was a SW D.C. homeowner for over 40 years, and active in local community affairs.

Her marriage to the late Jackson R. Champion ended in divorce. She is survived by a large extended family including seven nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren, and three stepchildren and their offspring.