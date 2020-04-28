Lenora Virginia Stull (Age 90)
On Friday, April 24, 2020, of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Arnold R. Stull, Jr.; loving mother of Raymond (Stephanie) Stull, Robert Stull, and Donald (Cindy) Stull; dear grandmother of Leslie (David) Jefferies, Allison (Jon) Beall, Patrick Stull, Rebecca Stull, and Stacey Crawley; cherished great-grandmother of Rowan Ellis, Riley and Logan Jefferies, Ainsley Beall, Jonathan, Justin, and Jenna Crawley. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Lenora has lived in Rockville for 80 years, also worked at NIH, and the Board of Elections. She is a devoted mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.