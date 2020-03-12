Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LENORA WATSON. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Lenora Ross Watson, also known as Jean by family and friends, died on March 4, 2020 in Silver Spring, Maryland after a long fight with Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and Alzheimer's disease. She was also a breast cancer survivor. Lenora was a long-time DC resident born in McCalla Alabama. Her parents, Joseph and Lela Ross, migrated the family to western Pennsylvania where there was good work in the coal mines and steel mills. She went to school and graduated from German Township High School in McClellandtown, Pennsylvania in 1950. She came along with several of her siblings to Washington, DC in 1951 and worked as a counter girl at the Snappy Grill on G St. NE Washington, DC at a whopping $17 per week, then with the New York Jewelry Company on 7th St. NW. and in 1952 went on to a long career with the Federal Government starting as a typist and ending as a multiple award winning Personnel Management Specialist with the Defense Logistics Agency of the US DOD, Department of the Army at Cameron Station Alexandria, VA from where she retired in 1987. She was married in 1957 and had a son who currently lives with his wife in Washington, DC. She also leaves behind grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews as she was one of five brothers and five sisters from whom one surviving sister remains, Mrs. Vera Perry of Washington, DC. Lenora will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. No services are planned.

