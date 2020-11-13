LENORE W. GNATT
On Thursday, November 12, 2020, LENORE W. GNATT of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of the late Solomon Gnatt. Devoted mother of Roberta (Herschel) Gloger, Elaine (Steven) Hercenberg and Dr. Michael (Ruth) Gnatt. Dear grandmother of Erica and Miriam Gloger, Lauren (Darren) Geisbert, David (Dani) Hercenberg, Rachel (Joshua) Waimberg, Deborah (Ari) Lesser, Kimberly Llewellyn, Johanna (Max Heilveil) Owens, Emily (Will Saponaro) Gnatt and Sara Weissel. Loving great-grandmother of Eli, Max, Charlie, Lillie, Clara, Mila, Liam, Graham and Griffin. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Performing Arts, www.washingtonperformingarts.org
or to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.