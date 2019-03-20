LENORE GOTTS

On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, LENORE L GOTTS of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Alan "Jerry" Gotts; devoted mother of Pam (Dan) Pisner and Larry (Sherri) Gotts; cherished grandmother of Devin (Lauren), Ian (Ella), Shira (the late Matthew), Michael (Angie), Elliot (Rebecca), Adam (Sarah) and Lauren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, 11 a.m. at Kol Shalom, 9110 Darnestown Rd., Rockville, MD 20850. Interment King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. Family will be receiving visitors at the home of Pam and Dan Pisner immediately following interment and for Shiva on Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m. They will also be receiving visitors on Friday, March 22. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation (parkinson.org) or the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad (wvrs.org). Arrangements by HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, LLC., under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 20, 2019
