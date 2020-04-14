Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LENORE SHNIDERMAN. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Send Flowers Notice

SHNIDERMAN LENORE H. SHNIDERMAN Lenore H. Shniderman, 96, a lifelong resident of the Greater Washington, D.C. area, passed April 10, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. Mrs. Shniderman, known to her friends as Lee, was married for 56 years and was pre-deceased by her husband, Harry L. Shniderman (a law clerk to Mr. Justice Wiley Rutledge of the U.S. Supreme Court and a retired partner in the Washington law firm of Covington & Burling), who would become an author and authority on sports, trademark, copyright and antitrust law. Mrs. Shniderman was born in Detroit, Michigan, September 11, 1923, the daughter of Gertrude and Dr. M. Milton Hyman, and moved to Chevy Chase with her family in 1940. She graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School. Lee met Harry at a cocktail party in Washington, and married one year later in November 1942. Over the years, Mrs. Shniderman took an active part in suburban and urban living, having lived in Chevy Chase, Foggy Bottom, and later in Potomac and Kensington. She and Harry also enjoyed the Kennedy Center performances and relaxing on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Mrs. Shniderman was a lifelong participant in various political and charitable organizations, and supported in countless ways the activities and endeavors of her much beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Survivors include two sons, Craig M. (Judy), of Rockville, his children, Jessica of Potomac, Andrew of Bethesda, Emily and Kathryn of Rockville, and Neal B. (Arlyn) and his children Adam, Lauren (Laurence), and great-grandchild, Myka. In memory of their mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, the family asks that donations be made to Food & Friends, 219 Riggs Road NE, Washington, DC 20011 ( www.foodandfriends.org ) and any organization supporting the protection of medical professionals fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

