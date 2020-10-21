1/1
LENWOOD McGEE Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LENWOOD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LENWOOD EARL McGEE, SR.  
Departed this life on Friday, October 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ressey and Louanna Alford McGee. Survived by wife, Gloria McGee; two daughters, Renea Smalls (Harold) and Tonia McGee; one son, Lenwood McGee, Jr. (Tina); one sister, Barbara Howell (Bill); one brother, Willie McGee (Van-Evangelist); one goddaughter, Jasmine Taylor; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Viewing will be held at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. Services 11 a.m. to 12 noon for immediate family only. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Services will be Livestreamed through:www.stricklandfuneralservices. com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved