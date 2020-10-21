

LENWOOD EARL McGEE, SR.

Departed this life on Friday, October 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ressey and Louanna Alford McGee. Survived by wife, Gloria McGee; two daughters, Renea Smalls (Harold) and Tonia McGee; one son, Lenwood McGee, Jr. (Tina); one sister, Barbara Howell (Bill); one brother, Willie McGee (Van-Evangelist); one goddaughter, Jasmine Taylor; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Viewing will be held at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. Services 11 a.m. to 12 noon for immediate family only. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Services will be Livestreamed through:www.stricklandfuneralservices. com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store