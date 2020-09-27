LEO BERGER

Leo Emerson Berger (Age 100)
Of Fairfax, VA., passed away on September 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Doris Colley Berger; loving father of Lisa Berger Ennis (Ralph), Karl Andy Berger (Cathy), and Larry Berger. Also survived by three grandchildren; Kelly (Adam), Michael (Jenelle), and Emily, and a great-grandson, Clark. Leo grew up in Ashville, Ohio, moving to Arlington in 1941 to serve in the Navy in World War II. He worked at the Pentagon for 33 years. Leo completed a second career as a founding member and executive director of the Fellowship Square Foundation for 23 years. In retirement, he enjoyed his farm in Rustburg, VA. Friends visitation at Money & King Funeral Home, Vienna, VA; Thurs, October 1, 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral service Friday, October 2, 11 a.m., at Faith Lutheran Church, Arlington, VA. Interment to follow at Columbia Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions welcome to Fellowship Square Foundation, providing quality housing for low-income seniors.(https://www.fellowshipsquare.org
)