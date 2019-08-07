LEO BYRD JR.
Went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the VA Spinal Cord Injury Unit in Hampton, VA. A 20 year US Navy
veteran, born and raised in Washington, DC, he was nicknamed "Brain" because he was so intelligent. He was very skillful at assembling model airplanes, submarines and other mechanical objects. He was an excellent dancer and had a great sense of humor. He will always occupy a special place in the hearts of his family members and friends. Services private. Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith
Funeral Home in Hampton, VA.