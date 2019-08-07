The Washington Post

LEO BYRD

Guest Book
  • "My Condolences to the Byrd Family and Simmons Family. May..."
    - Rosalind Holton
  • "Rest In Peace Uncle Junior, the many conversations we had..."
    - Miles SImmons
  • "May the Lord bless the Byrd family. I will keep you in my..."
    - Dianne Downs
Service Information
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA
23669-4100
(757)-723-3191
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

LEO BYRD JR.  

Went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the VA Spinal Cord Injury Unit in Hampton, VA. A 20 year US Navy veteran, born and raised in Washington, DC, he was nicknamed "Brain" because he was so intelligent. He was very skillful at assembling model airplanes, submarines and other mechanical objects. He was an excellent dancer and had a great sense of humor. He will always occupy a special place in the hearts of his family members and friends. Services private. Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 7, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.