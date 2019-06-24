Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEO CARDILLO. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

CARDILLO LEO CARDILLO "And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free." John VIII-XXXII These words from the Bible, emblazoned on the walls of the main building of the Central Intelligence Agency, convey the intended mission of the employees of the country's most well-known intelligence agency. For many they are mere words, but when Leo Cardillo, then age 22, first walked through the doors of the CIA in 1964, he took them to heart and kept them in mind as he pursued a 32 year career in intelligence, serving his country both at home and abroad. He followed them in his personal life as well, never failing to tell truth to power, whether a colleague wishing to pursue a path he considered ill-advised, or a Congressman he was lobbying on behalf of funding for brain cancer research. Leo Frank Cardillo was born in Brooklyn NY on September 11, 1942 . It was an auspicious date. Growing up in Teaneck NJ, he learned the value of hard work as a paperboy and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts. Leo attended MIT, achieving an electrical engineering degree in 1964. There he met many lifelong friends at the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity. Leo was honored to attend and help coordinate many MIT alumni reunions, including his vaunted 50th. Upon graduation, he began his intelligence career and served with honor on three continents. His family, including wife Bobbee Cardillo, whom he married in 1967, and children, accompanied him on three overseas assignments. One child lays claim to the title of "last boy born on an American military base in Africa." Mr. Cardillo retired from federal service as a member of the Senior Intelligence Service in 1995 and pursued additional work with the US Congress and several government contractors. When he finally retired completely, Leo began playing duplicate bridge competitively, participating in several national competitions He went on to become President of the Northern Virginia Bridge Association and teach bridge to students at Thomas JeffersonHigh School. In addition, he enthusiastically sold "the Bridge Caddie" to duplicate bridge clubs, a device he invented for the convenience of players. Never too busy to lend a hand to organizations he joined, Mr. Cardillo also held leadership positions in the Senior Seminar Alumni Association of the State Department, the Christmas Cove Improvement Association in S Bristol ME and the Capital Area Soaring Club. He proudly served on the Northwest Federal Credit Union Board for more than 20 years and recently joined the Supervisory Committee of the Fairfax County Federal Credit Union. An avid runner, diver, pilot and sailor, Leo pursued these avocations throughout his life. Whether running the original Marathon route, night diving in the Mediterranean, sailing the Greek islands of the Aegean, or learning to be a bush pilot in West Africa, he never shrank from adventure. But his lifelong love was for the game of soccer. He began playing at MIT on one of their first competitive college teams. He coached children's teams til long after his own children were grown, and later he owned and always supported his beloved men's "Warrior" team in Northern Virginia. Upon learning in 2017 that he had brain cancer, Leo became an advocate for victims of Glioblastoma Multiforme. As a panelist representing patients at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Brain Cancer Conference, his enthusiasm for life gave hope to others. As a runner in the Races for Hope in both Philadelphia and Washington DC, he was among the top fundraisers for brain cancer research. Leo claimed that, after his wife and children, cancer was "the greatest blessing of my life" because it gave him an opportunity to challenge an implacable foe and to serve as a role model and inspiration for others. In 2018 he visited Capitol Hill with the American Brain Cancer Association to lobby his legislators for more money to study this dreaded disease. Then in October 2018, at age 76, Leo rappelled down a twenty story building in Crystal City to raise awareness of Glioblastoma Multiforme. He died at home in Clifton, VA, surrounded by family and friends in death as in life, on June 13, 2019. After a family funeral, he was buried in Hyde Park, NY. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Bobbee L Anderson Cardillo, his daughters Nala Cardillo of Ashland OR and Dr Eileen Cardillo of Philadelphia PA, his son Frank M Kagnew Cardillo of Clifton VA, two grandchildren, Wilder Grey Cardillo and Mazie Clover Grey of Philadelphia PA, a sister Marianne Muggenburg of Salt Point NY, brothers Matthew Cardillo of Sharon VT and Robert Cardillo of Williamsport PA, and several nieces and nephews. The family will host a Celebration of Life at a future date. Contributions may be made in his name to the American Brain Tumor Association,

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Bobbee L Anderson Cardillo, his daughters Nala Cardillo of Ashland OR and Dr Eileen Cardillo of Philadelphia PA, his son Frank M Kagnew Cardillo of Clifton VA, two grandchildren, Wilder Grey Cardillo and Mazie Clover Grey of Philadelphia PA, a sister Marianne Muggenburg of Salt Point NY, brothers Matthew Cardillo of Sharon VT and Robert Cardillo of Williamsport PA, and several nieces and nephews. The family will host a Celebration of Life at a future date. Contributions may be made in his name to the American Brain Tumor Association, www.abta.org , or the National Brain Tumor Society, www.braintumor.org . Published in The Washington Post on June 24, 2019

