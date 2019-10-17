

CDR LEO PETER CUCCIAS



Cdr Leo Peter Cuccias of Vienna, VA, passed into God's Divine Mercy, October 13, 2019, which is the 244th Birthday of U.S. Navy and 102nd Anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima's Miracle of the Sun - a fitting date for a Naval Officer and Catholic Gentleman!

Born Brooklyn, NY 1931 to Francis P. Cuccia and Mary Heagen Cuccia, predeceased by his six siblings. He graduated from St. John's Preparatory School, Astoria, NY (1949) and U.S. Naval Academy (1953) during Korean War. A Naval Aviator who flew the anti-submarine warfare plane Grumman S2F (the "Stoof") from aircraft carriers for years, including during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Married the love of his life, Rosemargaret Gilheany (1959), who predeceased him in 2005. He is survived by sons Edward, Frank (wife Patricia), and Matthew (wife Marybeth), and grandchildren (aka "the Rotten Kids"): Skardi, Hunter, Michael, Joseph, Mitchell, Patrick, Anne-Rose, Mary Catherine, and Emily.

Viewing MONEY & KING FUNERAL HOME, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA, Friday October 18, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd., Vienna, VA. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery at later date.

"Eternal Father, strong to save" we thank you that our Father is no longer "in peril on the sea"