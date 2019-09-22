The Washington Post

LEO FISCHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEO FISCHER.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Judean Memorial Gardens
16225 Batchellors Forest Rd.
Olney, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Leo Fischer (Age 97)  

On Saturday September 21, 2019, Leo Fischer of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of the late Ellie Fischer, loving father of Brian (Betty) Robert (Jan) Fischer, Beth Gale, Lauren (Randy) Frey and the late Scott Fischer; dear son of the late Sam and Rose Fischer, brother of Shelly (Ann) Fischer and the late Florence (Stan) Gimble. Cherished grandfather of Sean (Maryam), Todd, Brad, Brandon (Tiffany), Jamie (Mike), Dana (Steven), Josh, Jasmine and Zoe. Great-grandfather of Jacob, Max, Sofi, Isabel, Jada and Mia. Leo is Also survived by loving family and friends! Leo enlisted in the Army Air Corps after High School, served his country in WWII and was stationed in Okinawa.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. September 24, 2019 at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd Olney, MD 20832 Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home Under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon