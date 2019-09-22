Leo Fischer (Age 97)
On Saturday September 21, 2019, Leo Fischer of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of the late Ellie Fischer, loving father of Brian (Betty) Robert (Jan) Fischer, Beth Gale, Lauren (Randy) Frey and the late Scott Fischer; dear son of the late Sam and Rose Fischer, brother of Shelly (Ann) Fischer and the late Florence (Stan) Gimble. Cherished grandfather of Sean (Maryam), Todd, Brad, Brandon (Tiffany), Jamie (Mike), Dana (Steven), Josh, Jasmine and Zoe. Great-grandfather of Jacob, Max, Sofi, Isabel, Jada and Mia. Leo is Also survived by loving family and friends! Leo enlisted in the Army Air Corps after High School, served his country in WWII
and was stationed in Okinawa.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. September 24, 2019 at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd Olney, MD 20832 Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home Under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.