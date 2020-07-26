On Monday, June 29, 2020 of Falls Church, VA. Leo was born in Quincy, MA in 1936 and graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in 1953 and Stonehill College in 1957. He was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1958 and served two tours in Vietnam in 1966 and 1969. He retired as a Colonel in 1985 and finished his government service as an SES in 2002. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Margaret "Peggy" Sullivan. Loving father of Colleen Fergus (Tom), Kathleen Tremblay (Gary), L. Kevin Kelly and John Kelly (Cathy). Also survived by one brother and 12 grandchildren. Friends may call at Murphys Falls Church Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad St (Rt 7) from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1427 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22032 at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University, DUMC, Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710.