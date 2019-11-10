Leo Christopher Lewis
Beloved son of Charles A. and Helen Elizabeth Lewis passed away at age 69 on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Alexandria, VA. Leo was the beloved brother of Gerard M. Lewis (deceased), Martha Taylor (Paul), Wayne R. Lewis (Janice), Mark J. Lewis (Diane), Paul T. Lewis (Cynthia), John C. Lewis, Patrick R. Lewis (Angel), Lorena Lewis Hart (deceased), and James Lewis (Carol); and loving uncle to eight nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, November 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302. There will be a mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1427 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302 on Saturday, November 16 at 12:30 p.m.