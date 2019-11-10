The Washington Post

LEO LEWIS

Service Information
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA
22302
(703)-998-9200
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 W. Braddock Rd.
Alexandria, VA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
1427 W. Braddock Rd.
Alexandria, VA
Leo Christopher Lewis  

Beloved son of Charles A. and Helen Elizabeth Lewis passed away at age 69 on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Alexandria, VA. Leo was the beloved brother of Gerard M. Lewis (deceased), Martha Taylor (Paul), Wayne R. Lewis (Janice), Mark J. Lewis (Diane), Paul T. Lewis (Cynthia), John C. Lewis, Patrick R. Lewis (Angel), Lorena Lewis Hart (deceased), and James Lewis (Carol); and loving uncle to eight nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, November 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302. There will be a mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1427 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302 on Saturday, November 16 at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2019
