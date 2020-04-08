Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEO "Lee" ORLEANS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

ORLEANS Leo A. Orleans "Lee" (Age 95) Of Washington, DC, died on March 30, 2020 at his home at the Residences at Thomas Circle where he and his wife had recently moved from their beloved Capitol Hill home of 40 years. The cause of his death was complications of Parkinson's disease. Lee was born to Anton and Susanna Orliansky on June 13, 1924, in Yekaterinburg, Russia. His family relocated to Harbin, then Tientsin, China, where Lee attended the Tientsin Boarding School. In April, 1939, Lee arrived with his mother in Los Angeles. His father came later. Eventually, the family moved to New York City where he graduated from George Washington High School in Manhattan. Lee served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII , and went on to obtain his degree in International Relations from the University of Southern California in 1950. Lee spent most of his career as a China Specialist at the Library of Congress. His thirty-year career at the Library was interrupted by brief stints at the National Science Foundation as Associate Studies Director in the Office of Economic and Manpower Studies, and at the National Academy of Sciences. Throughout his career, Lee was a prolific author and distinguished speaker at numerous domestic and international conferences. He returned to China in 1973 as a member of the first official U.S. medical delegation. In 1979, at the invitation of the Soviet Academy of Sciences, Lee traveled to Moscow to present a lecture on China. For 10 years after his retirement, Lee retained his office at the Library and continued to be involved in numerous China- related activities for the World Bank, National Defense University, National Research Council, the National Institute of Health and other institutions. Lee is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen Orleans aka "Dink". They had an amazing life together which included traveling the world, playing bridge with dear friends, tending their garden, and most of all, loving their family. He is also survived by his children and their families: daughter Nina El-Tobgy (Mahmoud) of Pittsburgh, PA and their daughter, Amanda; and son David Orleans (Bonnie) of Alexandria, VA and their daughters, Leigh and Jayne. There will be no services. Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at: www.parkinson.org . Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 8, 2020

