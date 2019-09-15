

LEO F.X. PRAHINSKI



Leo F.X. Prahinski was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1941. Leo died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on September 8, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with leukemia.

Leo's family relocated to Washington, DC when he was seven years old. He attended Blessed Sacrament School and graduated from Gonzaga College High School. Leo was a graduate of the University of Maryland and earned his JD from the University of Maryland Law School. Leo had a successful law practice for many years in Beltsville, MD.

Leo was a proud member of the College Park-Adelphi Chapter of the Jaycees (Junior Chamber of Commerce), and was recognized as a member of the JCI Senate for his many years of community involvement. Leo was passionate about politics and was an activist supporting the Civil Rights movement and many other social justice causes over his lifetime.

Leo married his beloved wife Glee in 1988. They enjoyed traveling, sailing, cheering on the Terps, Nats, Redskins and supported numerous charitable causes. Together they gave blood platelets totaling over 200 donations each.

Leo is survived by his wife of 31 years, Glee Prahinski, daughters: Amy Leonard (Bill), Karen Jacobson, Kathi Prahinski (Jeff Wilson), and son Leo D.; grandchildren: Mathew and Ryan Leonard, Samantha and Josh Jacobson, Alyssa and Tara Wilson; sisters Nancy Obold, Mary Jane Prahinski, Sister Dorothy Rose Prahinski, and Rita Killian. He was dearly loved by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Leo was predeceased by his brothers, Bob, Ted and Art Prahinski.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19 at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament at 3630 Quesada Street, NW, Washington, DC. The family will receive visitors in the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the Mass. The Mass will be followed by a eulogy and social gathering at a nearby location. Leo will be buried at the George Washington Cemetery in Adelphi, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leo's name to So Others May Eat (SOME) or Catholic Charities DC.