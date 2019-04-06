LEO RENNERT (Age 87)
Leo Rennert, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. A career journalist, Leo retired in 2000, following a 44-year career with the Sacramento Bee and its McClatchy Company sister newspapers. Born in 1931 to Eva and Elias Rennert in Vienna, Austria, Leo emigrated to the United States at age 16, attending high school and college in Los Angeles. He majored in political science and French at UCLA
, returning there to earn a master's degree in journalism after serving in the U.S. Army
. In 1956, he married Patricia Simons and joined the Sacramento Bee as a local reporter, taking a special interest in education issues and policy. He also was proud of work he did covering the civil rights
movement and the first space flights in the early 1960s. In 1967, the Bee transferred Leo to Washington, DC to cover the California congressional delegation and other Federal actions impacting California. His reporting excellence and his distinction in expanding McClatchy's Washington news bureau resulted in his becoming the bureau chief of the DC office. Leo was especially honored to be chosen by fellow journalists to join the venerable Gridiron Club of Washington, DC. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Patricia; their daughter, Sharon Rennert; and his brother, Jack Rennert (Barbara). Leo was preceded in death by his son, Paul, in 2013. A service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ohr Kodesh Congregation, 8300 Meadowbrook Lane, Chevy Chase, MD. The family will be sitting shiva at Ingleside at Rock Creek Retirement Community, 5121 Broad Branch Rd., Washington, DC on Monday and Tuesday, April 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anti-Defamation League or the Birthright Israel Foundation. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.