

LEOLA CARTER McCLANAHAN (Age 95)



Born January 15, 1925, daughter of the late Viola Cunningham McClain and Henry Lee Claytor of Clifton Forge, VA. On April 25, 2020, at the Capital Caring Health Facility in DC, with caring nurses at her side, she quietly slipped away. God gave her wings!

Leola was fondly known as Aunt Puddin. She was educated in the Commonwealth of VA. She married the Love of her Life, John W. McClanahan, Jr of Lynchburg, VA on July 25, 1949. As a Army wife, they shared an avid love for Family, fun and travel. They loved their time together. They lived harmoniously in New Haven, CT until his Honorable Discharge and untimely death at age 37. They're back as One.

Leola moved to MD to be closer to her Family. She was gainfully employed at the Freer Gallery or Asian Art. After her Retirement, she continued her career at the PGCC College, highly recognized and a friend to many. They often enjoyed cards, picnics at Anacostia Park, Jazz Festivals and good food. She was the happiest, most friendly person ever. Always had a smile. She loved her dogs too.

She was preceded in death by her only sister Ida R. Lawson (1972); and special nephews Vincent and Tweet Lawson.

She is survived by Vanessa Lawson Dixon and Prentiss Lawson Jr of MD; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Thank you so much Stoddard Nursing Facility; GW Hospital, and Capital Caring Health Facility.

Graveside service at Washington National on Thursday, May 14 at 1 p.m.