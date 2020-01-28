LEON EMILE DeMULDER (Age 92) "Lee"
Of Silver Spring, Maryland passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved husband for 62 years of Mary DeMulder; devoted father of Kim, Mark (Betsy), Matthew (Nancy) and the late Jon and Lea. Also survived by six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Lee was born in Meridian, MS on August 11, 1927. He graduated from Lenox High School, MA and served in the Navy from October 1945 to August 1946. Lee and Mary met in 1946 at Underwood and Underwood Photography in Washington, DC where they both worked. Lee then worked as a carpenter and cabinet maker until his retirement in 2007. Lee was an extremely skilled and accomplished professional and an optimistic, compassionate, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed. We want to thank those who have cared for Lee, with special gratitude and love to Harriet Mugerwa for her loving care of Lee the past five years. Funeral services will be at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904 on Saturday, February 1 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Parklawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Casey House Hospice of Montgomery County MD. http://www.montgomeryhosice.org/patients/caseyhouse.php