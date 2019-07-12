

Leon WILLIAM Friedman



On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, LEON WILLIAM FRIEDMAN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved father of Joel (Sandy), Debbie (Steve Dekelbaum), Michael (Noreen) and Sharon (Larry Dekelbaum). Loving brother of Itzy (Carolyn) and the late Meyer and Floyd. Dear brother-in-law of Peggy. Cherished grandfather of Jessica (Philip) Raithel, Jacob, Sam and Katie Friedman, Alex Shoop, Joey Dekelbaum, Gabriela Friedman and Justin (Ali), Jamie and Danielle Dekelbaum. Great-grandfather of Joseph and Minda Raithel. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Jean Raesly. Leon was a native Washingtonian. For many years he owned and operated Albert's Liquor Store on Kentucky Avenue in Southeast Washington. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be observed at the home of Joel and Sandy Friedman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001