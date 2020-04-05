

LEON NATHAL GORDON



Leon Nathal Gordon, age 88, of Clinton, MD, died on March 23, 2020 at Fort Washington Medical Center, after a brief illness. Interment will take place at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Prince George's County, MD. A memorial service will be held at Clinton United Methodist Church, in Clinton, MD.

Leon was born in Lima, Oklahoma, April 8, 1931, the sixth of Willie and Bertha (Cartledge) Gordon's seven sons. A veteran of the Korean War , he was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 4 bronze service stars, the UN Service Medal, and a Combat Infantry Badge. He graduated Langston University in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree. 35 years of Federal Civil Service were spent mostly at the Naval Surface Warfare Center-Dahlgren Division. As a Mathematician/Senior Systems Analyst, he received commendation for his contributions to the development of Navy and Marine Corps Tactical Intelligence Processing Systems.

A Life Member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, he was initiated into Beta Kappa Chapter in 1954 and was active in the Omicron Lambda Alpha Chapter. He was also a Mason and a member of the American Legion.

His parents and brothers preceded him in death. Left behind to mourn: his wife of 52 years, Louise P. Gordon, his daughter, Alexia L. Gordon, M.D., his nieces, nephews, fraternity brothers, and many friends.