LEON GRANT
Pastor, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church (Ret.)
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, Adranna; two sons, Leonard and Jonathan; two daughters-in-law, Laura and Micah; six grandchildren, Leonard II, Laila, London, Samuel, Jude and Jonah; five sisters, one brother, a host of other relatives and many friends. Family will receive friends at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 608 N. Horners Lane, Rockville, MD 20850 on Friday, December 27, 2019, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and at Inter-denominational Church of God, 19201 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the International Myeloma Foundation at give.myeloma.org/ReverendLeonGrant
