Leon Jack Greenbaum Jr., 97, died November 5, 2020. Born September 24, 1923 in Baltimore, MD. Neurophysiologist, Research Scientist, Author, Navy pilot, Deep-Sea Diver and Sailor. Veteran of WW2, Korean War, and Vietnam. Distinguished Flying Cross. Research in Diving, Submarine, and Hyperbaric Medicine at Naval Medical Research Institute. National Institutes of Health, grant review for stroke, head and spinal cord injury, and neurological diseases. Executive Director of Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society. Raced and sailed in the Chesapeake Bay. Member of the Chesapeake Environmental Protection Association, Mayo Kiwanis, Chesapeake Civitan, and All Hallows Episcopal Church. Survived by his wife, Betty Kilgus, and daughter, Jessica Greenbaum. Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held in 2021.