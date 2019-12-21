

Leon E. Greene "Lee"



Died peacefully and surrounded by love on December 19, 2019 in Fairfax, VA at the age of 91.

Lee is survived by his sibling, Miriam G. Bernstein of Villanova, PA; his children, Howard D. Greene, Robert C. "Bob" Greene, Elizabeth "Liz" Greene Westendorf and stepdaughter, Nora Zanger; his seven grandchildren, Ellie Greene Matlock Jr., Jesse Greene, Coby Greene, Jamie Greene, Jackson Greene, Lauren Westendorf and Thomas Westendorf. Lee is preceded in death by his wife, Lenore Miller Greene and his wife Brenda Zanger Greene.

Lee was born on March 11, 1928 in Waltham, MA to Benjamin and Sarah Greene. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. His career as a writer and editor spanned many publications including Time Life Books and the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) where he was editor of their publication, Principal. The places Lee called home included New York City, Stamford, CT and Fairfax, VA. Lee also authored two sports books; The Johnny Unitas Story (Putnam Publishing) and the Baseball Life of Willie Mays (Scholastic Publishing).

Lee was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. He enjoyed attending OLLI classes, doing crossword puzzles, debating politics with his son, spending time with his family, going to movies and watching sports, (Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox, Nationals, Redskins, Virginia Tech Hokies, Ohio Bobcats, UConn Women's Basketball and any team playing against Notre Dame). He was a gentle man with simple tastes and a keen intellect. He loved the written word and cherished good writing. Lee was a National Guard veteran and Committee Chair of Cub Scout Pack 75 in Stamford, CT. There is a hole in our hearts with his passing.

A funeral is scheduled for Sunday, December 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Congregation Agudath Sholom, 301 Strawberry Hill Ave, Stamford, CT 06902 with a graveside service to follow. Rabbi Daniel Cohen will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lee's life.