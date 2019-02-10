Leon David Hagans (Age 71)
On Saturday, February 2, 2019, retired MPD Officer Leon David Hagans, of Oxon Hill, Maryland. Beloved husband of the late Barbara W. Hagans; son of the late George Hagans and Willie Ann Clemmons; loving father of Leslie and Lynn Hagans; adored brother of Bonnie Graham, Anthony Ford (Linda), Lynn Clemmons and Ivan Clemmons. He was predeceased by beloved sister Rita Clemmons. He also leaves a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service, 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD. Interment will take place after at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Memorial Contributions may be made to Vietnam Veteran's of America at https://vva.org
