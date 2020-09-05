LEON HOLLEY

After a blessed life, at the age of 93 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Beloved widower of Sylvia B. Holley; devoted, loving father of Leon D. and Sean W. Holley, and Shaba R. Keys; proud grandfather of Christian, Camden, Sean, Chimene and Cade. Family of daughter-in-law, Patreece Holley; son-in-law, William F. Keys; siblings, Rosa Henry, Robert J. Holley(deceased); and his fellow Huntsmen. Survived by his nieces, nephews and a loving community of Christ the King parishioners, neighbors and friends. Howard University (1951), Kappa Alpha Psi (Xi Chapter). Internment at Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.