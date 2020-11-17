LEON S. MERRICK
On November 15, 2020, LEON S. MERRICK (Holocaust Survivor) of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Nina S. Merrick; devoted father of Marsha (Robert) Aaron of Potomac, MD. Preceded in death by his daughter, Mira Merrick. Cherished grandfather of Joshua and Melissa Aaron. A private graveside service will be held. Contributions may be made in Leon's name to the Holocaust Museum or the charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC, under Jewish Funeral Practices committee of Greater Washington Contract.