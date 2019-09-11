Deacon LEON SHARP, SR.
Descended to Heaven on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his residence in Capitol Heights, Maryland. Beloved husband of the late Pendora Sharp. Loving father of Leon, Jr., Adrian Lamont and Melvin Maurice. He is also survived by two granddaughters, three grandsons, 12 great-grandchildren, two sisters, one brother and a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, September 13, 2019 visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at the New Mt. Nebo Baptist Church of Capitol Heights, 7501 Walker Mill Drive, Capitol Heights, Maryland. Interment at the Maryland Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Cheltenham, Maryland with Military honors. Send condolences to