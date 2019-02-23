LEON JACOB SLAVIN
On Tuesday, February 19, 2019 of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of the late Juliet Slavin; devoted father of Meredith (Avi) Sevi, Andrea, Daniel (Belkis), and Dawn Slavin. Also survived by his treasured grandchildren Lucas and Sophia; and companion, Jacqueline Jaffe. Graveside services will be held Monday, February 25, 1 p.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice, Attn: Hospice Director, 6123 Montrose Rd, Rockville, MD 20852. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.